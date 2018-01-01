Police looking for 3 children after 2 people found shot to death on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police are searching for three children after their mother and her boyfriend were found shot to death Monday in Detroit.

Police are looking for Kasra Watts, 15, Robert Watts, 12, and Elana Watts, 8.

Police said a Terrence Smith visited his girlfriend Sunday at a home in the 9200 block of McKinney Street.

The father of his girlfriend's children picked up the two girls and one boy that day, police said.

After no one could get hold of the woman or her boyfriend after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called and found the victims dead at the home.

Neighbors said they are unclear when the fatal shooting occurred, as there were many shots being fired on New Year's Eve.

