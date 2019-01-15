Police looking for suspects in connected Home Depot thefts

OAK PARK, Mich - Oakland County Police are currently looking for two suspects in connection to the theft of two Home Depot buisnesses.

On Sunday January 6, 2019, Asset Protection Specialists at The Home Depot, located at 1177 Coolidge Highway, reported that an unknown suspect stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise from the business. The suspect was identified a 54-year-old male from Brownstown after having committed several retail frauds at several The Home Depot stores in the metro Detroit area.

Two days later, on January 8, 2019, Asset Protection Specialists reports two unknown suspects stole about $500 worth of merchandise from the same business. The suspects were identified as a 54-year-old male from Brownstown and a 47-year-old male from Taylor after having committed several retail frauds at several The Home Depot Stores in the metro Detroit area.

The Home Depot is looking to seek criminal charges against the suspects. Two counts of 1st Degree Retail Fraud against the 54-year-old suspect and one count of 2nd Degree Retail Fraud against the 47-year-old suspect.

