Police: Men break into Warren home, lead police on chase, crash into auto shop

Tyler Jerrymiah Smith is charged with breaking into a Warren home and leading police on a chase before crashing into Hastings Auto Parts in Hazel Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - Two men have been charged in connection with breaking into a Warren home and leading police on a chase before crashing into an auto shop in Hazel Park, officials said.

Tyler Jerrymiah Smith, 22, of Redford, and Scotty Lamar Ogburn, 19, of Ypsilanti, are accused of breaking into the home Saturday morning.

Police chase ends in crash

When police arrived, Smith and Ogburn got into a red SUV and fled down I-696 to I-75, according to authorities. The SUV exited on Nine Mile Road and collided with another vehicle, causing both to crash into the Hastings Auto Parts store on Chrysler Drive in Hazel Park, police said.

Authorities said the pursuit didn't exceed 70 mph on the highways or 40 mph on the roads.

Smith and Ogburn were pulled from the SUV and taken into custody, officials said.

Charges

Smith is charged with second-degree home invasion, second-degree conspiracy to commit home invasion, second-degree fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended license.

He was arraigned Tuesday and is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 22, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Tyler Jerrymiah Smith (WDIV)

Ogburn is charged with second-degree home invasion and second-degree conspiracy to commit home invasion.

Ogburn is expected to be video arraigned Tuesday from a hospital, officials said.

Second-degree home invasion and second-degree conspiracy to commit home invasion are 15-year felonies. Second-degree fleeing and eluding is a five-year felony.

Previous coverage

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.