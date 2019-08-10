Police chase ends with suspects crashing vehicle into Hazel Park auto shop

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - A police pursuit through several cities in Metro Detroit ended Saturday when the suspects crashed into an automotive shop in Hazel Park.

Police said the driver of a red SUV lost control while trying to evade Warren police and crashed into the Hastings Auto Parts store on Chrysler Drive. Police pulled two men from the SUV after the collision and quickly took them into custody.

Authorities said the two men were wanted in connection with a Warren home invasion Saturday morning. When police arrived at the home, the men got into the red SUV and fled down I-696 and then I-75. The SUV exited on the Nine Mile Road exit and struck another vehicle, pushing both vehicles into the auto parts store.

Police said that while it was a pursuit, it was not a high-speed chase and speeds didn't exceed 70 miles per hour on the highways or 40 miles per hour on the roads.

No one was injured during the collision.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.