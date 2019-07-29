News

Police: Men with bandannas covering faces break into Monroe County home to assault woman, stab man

Men fled south on railroad tracks, police say

By Derick Hutchinson

Police are searching for two men. (WDIV)

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said two men wearing bandannas over their faces broke into a Monroe County home, assaulted a woman, stabbed a man and fled on nearby railroad tracks.

The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. Sunday at a home on Spaulding Road near Sunny Drive in Frenchdown Township, police said.

Two men entered the house uninvited, the homeowners said. The men assaulted a woman and stabbed a man inside the home before fleeing on foot, according to authorities.

They fled south on the railroad tracks at Sandy Creek Road and I-75, police said.

One man was described as white and in his 20s, police said. He was wearing a green shirt and black shorts.

The other man was Hispanic, in his 20s and had black hair, police said. He was wearing a white or tan shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

