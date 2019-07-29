Police: Men with bandannas covering faces break into Monroe County home to assault woman, stab man

Police are searching for two men. (WDIV)

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said two men wearing bandannas over their faces broke into a Monroe County home, assaulted a woman, stabbed a man and fled on nearby railroad tracks.

The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. Sunday at a home on Spaulding Road near Sunny Drive in Frenchdown Township, police said.

Two men entered the house uninvited, the homeowners said. The men assaulted a woman and stabbed a man inside the home before fleeing on foot, according to authorities.

They fled south on the railroad tracks at Sandy Creek Road and I-75, police said.

One man was described as white and in his 20s, police said. He was wearing a green shirt and black shorts.

The other man was Hispanic, in his 20s and had black hair, police said. He was wearing a white or tan shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

