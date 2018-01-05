Police on manhunt for parents of 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl who died from serious burns

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for the parents of a 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl who died Monday after being found with severe burns.

Police said that the home where the girl was found with serious scald wounds was full of animal waste and contained guns and drugs.

Original report: 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl dies with 'obvious' severe burns

The little girl was found about 10:43 a.m. at the Rawsonville Woods Mobile Home community on Greenmeadow Drive. They found the girl unresponsive with "obvious" severe burns on her arms and legs. Family members were administering CPR.

The girl was rushed to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police records show that the incident isn't the first time they've had trouble at the home.

On May 20, 2016, officers stormed the house after a report of a barricaded gunman after a domestic assault.

The girl's mother told police that her boyfriend had beat her, shot her dog and shot himself in a suicidal outburst. Police said he then fled the home and was later arrested on domestic violence charges.

Police said the woman claimed she owned weapons that had been confiscated, including one that had the serial number filed off it. She pleaded guilty to weapons charges and received probation.

As police search for the child's parents, not much information about the investigation has been released. Child Protective Services and the Michigan State Police Forensics Unit are assisting.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.