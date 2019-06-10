Police provide update on Detroit serial killer case

DETROIT - Detroit police provided an update Monday on their investigation into a serial killer on the city's east side.

Chief James Craig spoke around 12:30 p.m. Monday. You can watch the full news conference in the video below.

On Friday afternoon, Deangelo Martin, 34, who is considered a person of interest in the case, was arrested. Chief James Craig said Martin is a homeless man known to frequent the area where bodies of three women were found.

Martin was taken into custody in the area of 7 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Martin has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and four counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault in a separate case, police said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Sunday that they have a warrant for unnamed man.

Victims

Nancy Harrison - Body discovered on March 19 on Coventry Street -- she is considered the first victim.

Travesene Ellis - Body discovered on May 24 on Linnhurst Street -- she is considered the second victim.

Tamara M. Jones , who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue on Wednesday, June 5.

who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue on Wednesday, June 5. Anyone with information needs to contact police at 313-596-2260.

