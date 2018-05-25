Police release sketch of suspect in attempted abduction of 16-year-old girl in Detroit

Detroit police released a sketch of the suspect in an attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police released a sketch of a driver accused of trying to abduct a 16-year-old girl while she was walking to school on the city's northeast side.

The girl was on her way to school between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Thursday near 8 Mile Road and Shakespeare Street when she noticed a black car pass her multiple times, according to authorities.

When the girl reached the corner of East 8 Mile Road and Shakespeare Street, a man got out of the car and grabbed her right arm, trying to pull her into the car, police said.

She was able to fight him off, and a citizen saw what happened and ran to help her, police said. The man got back in the car and fled in an unknown direction.

Police said the man was driving a dark-colored, four-door car with tinted windows. The man is in his 40s, is 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds, officials said. He had a dark complexion, a beard and a mustache, witnesses said.

The man was wearing a dark-colored shirt, black pants, a black hat and brown shoes.

Police said it's unknown if the incident is related to one that happened 2 miles away and a half-hour later. An 11-year-old girl said a driver in a yellow car asked for her name before she ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

