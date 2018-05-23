Driver tries to abduct 16-year-old girl walking to school in Detroit, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police said a driver tried to abduct a 16-year-old girl while she was walking to school on the city's northeast side.

The girl was on her way to school near 8 Mile Road and Shakespeare Street when she was approached by a black man in a dark-colored vehicle, according to authorities.

The man got out of the car, grabbed the girl and tried to pull her into the vehicle, police said. She was able to fight him off, and a citizen saw what happened and ran to help her, police said.

Police said the man drove off in the dark-colored, four-door vehicle with tinted windows. The man is in his 40s, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, officials said. He was wearing black pants, a black hat and brown shoes. He had a scruffy beard.

Police said it's unknown if the incident is related to one that happened 2 miles away and a half-hour later. An 11-year-old girl said a driver in a yellow car asked for her name before she ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1959.

