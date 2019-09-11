Police say Ypsilanti woman was stabbed to death in Southwest Detroit over money owed to drug dealer

DETROIT - Police said a Ypsilanti woman was stabbed to death in Detroit because she owed money to a drug dealer.
Tiffany Nichole Wallen, 28, was found around 4:50 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Military Street, just northeast of the Michigan-Martin neighborhood, according to authorities.
She was killed in an alley in the middle of the day over $60, police said.
Wallen's family said she was using drugs and became depressed after her sister died.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.
