Woman found with fatal stab wounds to throat in Southwest Detroit, police say

DETROIT - A 28-year-old woman was found over the weekend with fatal stab wounds to her throat in Southwest Detroit, police said.

Tiffany Nichole Wallen was found around 4:50 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Military Street, just northeast of the Michigan-Martin neighborhood, according to authorities.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

