Police search for 2 gunmen in connection with I-94 shootings

ROMULUS, Mich. - New information is being released regarding a two shootings that shut down I-94 in late May.

RELATED: I-94 shooting near I-275: Police investigating after report of shots fired

Police said there are two gunmen still on the loose.

Shootings occurred on I-94 near I-275 near Romulus on May 27 and then May 28. Police do not believe the shootings are connected.

Michigan State Police initially made an arrest but later let that man go.

RELATED: State police release man arrested in connection to I-94 shootings

Police believe two gunmen are responsible and that both incidents were likely the result of road rage.

Michigan State Police said they think the shooters might tell someone what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Department at 734-287-5000.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.