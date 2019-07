The home was severely damaged but everyone in it at the time was able to get out safely.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for the arsonist who damaged a home at 25176 north Au Lac Drive in Chesterfield Township.

The arson happened at around 11:15 p.m. July 11, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.

