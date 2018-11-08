Police search for person of interest after shots fired into several homes on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a person of interest in connection with multiple shootings on the city's west side.

Shots have been fired into homes on Clairmount Avenue, Taylor Street and Pingree Street by an unknown man, according to officials.

Police believe the man firing the shots is also responsible for a shooting at Taylor and Pingree streets.

The person of interest is white, 51 years old and about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, police said. He has a medium frame.

Police said the man is known to be armed and openly carrying a weapon. He used to live in the area where the shootings happened, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about the man's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

