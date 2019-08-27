Police seek man accused of shooting 20-year-old on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man accused of shooting a 20-year-old man last month on the city's east side.

The victim was shot around 2 a.m. July 28 in the 11000 block of Morang Avenue, police said.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting, according to authorities.

The same man fired shots at the victim and another person July 10 in the area of Somerset and Morang avenues on Detroit's east side, police said.

Officials said the suspected shooter drove a burgundy Ford Fusion in both instances.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo above is asked to call Detroit police at 313-407-5853 or 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

A burgundy Ford Fusion driven by a Detroit shooting suspect. (WDIV)

