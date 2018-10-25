Police seek man who stole $1,300 worth of wine from Bloomfield Township grocery store

Bloomfield Township police are looking for a man who stole approximately $1,300 worth of wine from a Kroger on Sept. 17, 2018. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for a man reported to have stolen approximately $1,300 worth of wine from a Bloomfield Township Kroger.

According to authorities, just before 2 p.m. Sept. 17, the manager of the Kroger, located on Telegraph Road, told police an unknown black man in his early 40s stole two cases of specialty wine.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

