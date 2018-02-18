Police: Woman accidentally shoots husband while trying to shoot neighbor on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A Detroit woman was arrested Sunday after a dispute between neighbors led to a shooting on the city's west side, police said.

Police said the woman tried to shoot her neighbor in the 1900 block of Atkinson Street at about 10:45 a.m. after an argument over money. The shooting happened in broad daylight on a street with a lot of families.

As the two men tussled on the ground, the woman fired repeatedly and ended up shooting her husband.

Muhammad Jamil said, "It was just a little confrontation," which escalated into a fist fight and ended with a wife trying to protect her husband and shooting him by mistake.

"I helped him off the ground when he got shot," Jamil said. "I was, like, 'Dude, that's your wife doing all of this,' and he's, like, 'I'm sorry!'"

Jamil said his neighbor owed him $1,500 for contract work he did on the couple's home.

"He was trying to play me over some money," Jamil said.

Jamil said his neighbor was armed and that during the tussle he dropped the gun.

"She went for the gun when we fell on the ground, and got to shooting," Jamil said.

Jamil said his neighbor's wife fired the weapon four times while the men fought. She ended up shooting her husband in the leg and was arrested.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun.

Neighbors said the woman has had a number of confrontations with people in the area. The couple's two young children are now staying with another family while their father recovers and their mother is booked.

