Michigan US Sen. Peters launches investigation into Postal Service delays

WASHINGTON – Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters is launching an investigation into reported delays at the U.S. Postal Service as mail-in voting use spikes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peters, Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said USPS delays are preventing Americans from receiving critical mail on-time, including prescription drugs, business mail, and mail-in ballots.

Peters cited recent changes, including newly-appointed Postmaster General, a top Trump donor, who Peters says has filed to provide answers to the committee.

“For 245 years, the Postal Service has worked to provide reliable, consistent and on-time delivery that keeps Americans connected no matter where they live – especially in rural areas,” said Senator Peters.

“Unfortunately, in recent weeks, I’ve heard firsthand from constituents, postal workers and local officials in Michigan who have encountered problems with the timely and dependable service they count on to conduct business, get prescription medications and critical supplies, and even exercise their right to vote. As Ranking Member of the committee charged with oversight of the Postal Service, I will be working to get to the bottom of any changes that the new Postmaster General may be directing that undercut the Postal Service’s tradition of effective service.”

Peters is asking for individuals, business and organizations who have been affected by mail delays to report the problems to the committee here.

Mail-in voting is expected to surge in November as voters take precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic. In Michigan, mail-in voting shattered all previous records in the 2020 August Primary Election.

