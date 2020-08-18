LIVE STREAM: Day 2 of 2020 Democratic National Convention

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

The second day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention will take place Tuesday with a slate of virtual speeches.

NBC News coverage begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Monday’s slate of speakers includes: Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Former President Bill Clinton and Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

