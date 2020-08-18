LIVE STREAM: Day 2 of 2020 Democratic National Convention

The second day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention will take place Tuesday with a slate of virtual speeches.
NBC News coverage begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Monday’s slate of speakers includes: Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Former President Bill Clinton and Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
