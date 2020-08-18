Michigan Gov. Whitmer caught mouthing expletive on DNC live feed

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was caught on a live feed mouthing an expletive while making a joke about “Shark Week” prior to her Democratic National Convention speech on Monday.

Whitmer’s comments were not broadcast live, but were picked up on a live feed of her speech before starting.

Gov. Whitmer (D-MI) jokes before going live: "It's not just Shark Week ... it's Shark Week *mouths expletive*" pic.twitter.com/KSndbTvLZi — The Recount (@therecount) August 18, 2020

The clip has gone viral since being posted to social media. Whitmer had about 5 minutes of speaking time when network coverage started up. She primarily talked COVID-19.

Whitmer reminded viewers of the country’s last economic crisis — the Great Recession — and credited Biden, then the vice president, for joining with President Barack Obama to save the auto sector with a federal bailout. Those workers, she said, have helped more than a decade later to make protective equipment for doctors and nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past few months, we learned what’s essential — rising to the challenge, not denying it. We’ve learned who is essential, too,” the governor said, “not the just the wealthiest among us. Not a president who fights his fellow Americans rather than fight the virus that’s killing us and our economy. It’s the people who put their own health at risk to care for the rest of us.”