Poll: Peters, James in tight race for Michigan US Senate seat

Sen. Gary Peters holds slight lead over John James

FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James has been called a rising star of the Republican Party so many times it's become a cliche. Now Republicans are looking to the African American combat veteran, business owner and father of three to flip a Senate seat to help the party hold its precarious majority. But James' race against Sen. Gary Peters in a presidential battleground state has suddenly gotten dicier. Although Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, the mood seems to be turning away from the president and the GOP. (AP Photos, File)
Democratic Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters is in a tight race with Republican challenger John James, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Sen. Peters is running for his second term in the U.S. Senate, while John James is making his second attempt at being an incumbent for the seat. James lost to Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018.

Heading into the final stretch of the 2020 election, Peters holds a 3-point lead over James, which is in the margin of error for the WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Sen. Peters has a 30.8 percent favorable ratings, and a 31.5 percent unfavorable rating. James has a 31.3 percent favorable rating, and a 33.7 percent unfavorable.

Both candidates have a name identification over 80 percent, with Peters carrying a slight edge. About 14 percent of voters are undecided in the race, 40 percent of which are Biden voters.

METHODOLOGY

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2020 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 1-3, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 50.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 50.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.

