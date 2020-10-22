‘Halloween is scary. Voting shouldn’t be.' -- Michigan AG dispels election security myths in new video

“Halloween is scary. Voting shouldn’t be," according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel took to Twitter Wednesday to debunk election security myths and encourage Michigan residents to vote in the 2020 presidential election -- with a timely, spooky twist, of course.

“I love everything about Halloween -- but you know what’s scarier than Halloween? People not voting, and those who are trying to frighten people into not voting,” Nessel said in the video. “Tricksters will tell you your voting information will be improperly shared, or that your vote won’t be correctly tabulated or that you can’t trust the results of the election -- none of which is true, and all of which are scare tactics by people who just don’t want you to vote.”

Nessel’s message comes amid concerns over election security -- some justified, and some not.

Earlier this month, two right-wing political operatives were charged for allegedly orchestrating robocalls meant to discourage voters from voting by making false claims.

According to officials, the robocalls targeted voters in major U.S. cities -- including Detroit -- falsely claiming that if people vote by mail, their personal information will be shared in a public database used by police departments to track down old warrants, as well as by credit card companies seeking to collect outstanding debt. Michigan voters can be assured that the claims made in the robocalls are false, and that their information will not be made public.

A more legitimate election security threat was announced by the FBI on Wednesday night. Officials said Iran and Russia have obtained U.S. voting registration information amid reports of a voter-intimidation operation targeting Democratic voters in several states.

Still, despite the Iranian and Russian actions, officials said that Americans can be confident that their vote will be counted.

Though Election Day is officially November 3, voting in the 2020 presidential election is already underway in Michigan and throughout the U.S. with early in-person voting and mail-in voting.

Michigan voters who would like to vote at home amid the coronavirus pandemic can still request an absent voter ballot online or in person at your local clerk’s office.

You can apply to receive an absent voter ballot on the state’s website right here. Requests for Michigan absentee ballots must be received by your local clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election -- which would October 30 for the November 3 election.

Michigan voters registered at their current address can request an absentee ballot in person at their local clerk’s office anytime up to 4 p.m. on the day before Election Day -- which is November 2.

Michigan also allows same-day voter registration -- meaning you can register to vote on Election Day. Michigan residents registering to vote, or updating their current address, at their local clerk’s office on November 3 can also request an absent voter ballot at that time.

Note: Michigan voters requesting absent voter ballots in person on November 2-3 must vote the ballot immediately while in the clerk’s office on the day of your visit.

All completed Michigan absent voter ballots must be received by the voter’s local clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on November 3 in order to be counted in the 2020 General Election.

If you would like to vote in person, but still want to do so before Election Day, visit your local clerk’s office. Click here to find the location and contact information for your local clerk’s office in Michigan.