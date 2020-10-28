Michigan’s Jeff Daniels backs Biden in blistering ad against Trump

Michigan native Jeff Daniels voiced a new ad backing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, insisting that Michigan is better served with Biden.

The ad, released by Don Winslow Films, has gone viral since hitting social media on Tuesday. The ad is focused on Michigan voters.

“Here in Michigan, we don’t believe in paying off porn stars to keep their mouths shut about who we really are,” Daniels said. “And we don’t think much of a man who disrespects women. In fact, we don’t think he’s much of a man at all.”

“Michigan deserves a president who believes in things like decency, honesty and respect."

Daniels ends the add by noting he has lived in Michigan for most of his life -- including right now -- and he voted for Biden.

If you agree, please retweet. If you don't, retweet it twice. https://t.co/dom2GUIaL8 — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) October 27, 2020

Daniels is no stranger to politics. He has been attacking Trump for years, including last May, when he said a Trump 2020 win would be the “end of democracy.”

Related: Poll: Biden preserves lead over Trump in Michigan, including 32-point lead with seniors