Michigan’s Jeff Daniels backs Biden in blistering ad against Trump

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jeff Daniels accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award for 'Godless' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Michigan native Jeff Daniels voiced a new ad backing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, insisting that Michigan is better served with Biden.

The ad, released by Don Winslow Films, has gone viral since hitting social media on Tuesday. The ad is focused on Michigan voters.

“Here in Michigan, we don’t believe in paying off porn stars to keep their mouths shut about who we really are,” Daniels said. “And we don’t think much of a man who disrespects women. In fact, we don’t think he’s much of a man at all.”

“Michigan deserves a president who believes in things like decency, honesty and respect."

Daniels ends the add by noting he has lived in Michigan for most of his life -- including right now -- and he voted for Biden.

Daniels is no stranger to politics. He has been attacking Trump for years, including last May, when he said a Trump 2020 win would be the “end of democracy.”

