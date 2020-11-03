54ºF

LIVE STREAM: Tracking 2020 Michigan election results, races around US

Live coverage starts when polls close

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Jason Carr, Digital Anchor, Live in the D Host

We’re tracking results for races in the 2020 General Election around Michigan and the U.S. on Nov. 3.

Join Local 4′s Jason Carr, along with a slew of special guests, to help break down the latest numbers and news from Michigan races, and key races around the country.

Live coverage begins right before polls close in Metro Detroit -- around 8 p.m. Join live coverage in the video player above.

(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).

Quick Election links:

Election Night on ClickOnDetroit guests will include:

  • Barb McQuade, UM Law Professor & Former U.S. Attorney
  • Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner, former Michigan Secretary of State and Congresswoman
  • Fergus Bell, Misinformation Expert & CEO, Fathm
  • Kat Stafford, National Race and Ethnicity Writer, Associated Press
  • Sandy Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber
  • Jamaine Dickens, PR & Government Affairs, Compass Strategies
  • Brandon Jessup, Deputy Director Data & Technology, State Voices
  • Susan Fino, Political Science Professor, Wayne State University
  • Ronald Brown, Political Science Associate Professor, Wayne State University

Michigan General Election Results for Nov. 3, 2020

Find Race Results

Follow live 2020 Election updates below:

