LIVE STREAM: Tracking 2020 Michigan election results, races around US

We’re tracking results for races in the 2020 General Election around Michigan and the U.S. on Nov. 3.

Join Local 4′s Jason Carr, along with a slew of special guests, to help break down the latest numbers and news from Michigan races, and key races around the country.

Live coverage begins right before polls close in Metro Detroit -- around 8 p.m. Join live coverage in the video player above.

(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).

Election Night on ClickOnDetroit guests will include:

Barb McQuade, UM Law Professor & Former U.S. Attorney

Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner, former Michigan Secretary of State and Congresswoman

Fergus Bell, Misinformation Expert & CEO, Fathm

Kat Stafford, National Race and Ethnicity Writer, Associated Press

Sandy Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber

Jamaine Dickens, PR & Government Affairs, Compass Strategies

Brandon Jessup, Deputy Director Data & Technology, State Voices

Susan Fino, Political Science Professor, Wayne State University

Ronald Brown, Political Science Associate Professor, Wayne State University

Follow live 2020 Election updates below: