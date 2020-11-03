LIVE STREAM: Tracking 2020 Michigan election results, races around US

We’re tracking results for races in the 2020 General Election around Michigan and the U.S. on Nov. 3.
Join Local 4′s Jason Carr, along with a slew of special guests, to help break down the latest numbers and news from Michigan races, and key races around the country.
Live coverage begins right before polls close in Metro Detroit -- around 8 p.m. Join live coverage in the video player above.
(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).
Quick Election links:
- Find the latest Michigan Election results and news here
- Here’s how we report election results
- Sign up for our Election Results newsletter to get them delivered to your inbox
- County breakdowns: Michigan General Election results for Nov. 3, 2020
Election Night on ClickOnDetroit guests will include:
- Barb McQuade, UM Law Professor & Former U.S. Attorney
- Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner, former Michigan Secretary of State and Congresswoman
- Fergus Bell, Misinformation Expert & CEO, Fathm
- Kat Stafford, National Race and Ethnicity Writer, Associated Press
- Sandy Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber
- Jamaine Dickens, PR & Government Affairs, Compass Strategies
- Brandon Jessup, Deputy Director Data & Technology, State Voices
- Susan Fino, Political Science Professor, Wayne State University
- Ronald Brown, Political Science Associate Professor, Wayne State University