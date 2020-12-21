Michigan Gov. Whitmer appoints Detroit CFO Dave Massaron as new state budget director

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she has appointed Dave Massaron to serve as state budget director.
Massaron is the Chief Financial Officer for the City of Detroit. Before her worked as CFO, he worked as the city’s Chief Operating Officer and Senior Counsel to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.
He also worked to create the Detroit Promise Zone Authority and fund the Detroit Promise. It provides tuition-free college educations for Detroit high school graduates.
He graduated from James Madison College at Michigan State University and the William and Mary School of Law.
Former budget director Chris Kolb is stepping down to serve as vice president for government relations at the University of Michigan. Massaron’s appointment is effective January 4, 2021.
READ: More political coverage
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.