Michigan Gov. Whitmer appoints Detroit CFO Dave Massaron as new state budget director

Dave has been an outstanding CFO for the city of Detroit and I congratulate him on taking this new opportunity.

He helped set Detroit on a course of continued financial stability while ensuring continued service levels we’ve maintained, even during COVID-19. Dave leaves the city in a strong financial position, which has made it possible for us to sell up to $250 million in bonds to transform more of our neighborhoods through Proposal N. I wish him well and know he will be just as successful as our state’s budget director.

Mike Duggan