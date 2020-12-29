House votes to increase direct payments to $2,000 -- What’s next in Senate?

About 700,000 Michiganders getting unemployment benefits received the news that they’ll continue to get an extra $300 weekly through March 14 as part of the latest COVID-19 relief package.

However, the benefits will be slightly delayed until Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency can update its system with the renewals.

“It means you’re going to have to wait longer it means the food assistance doesn’t happen as fast as it would have five days ago, or their rental assistance or the help for small businesses or the help for movie theaters and other live venues that have been just slammed,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI). “All of that was delayed, in my opinion, for no good reason at all.”

Stabenow and her colleagues will now take up the CASH Act, which goes further than what the president suggested -- offering $2,000 per adult and $2,000 per child.

“We need to get as much help to people in Michigan as possible right now,” she said.

If this comes to a vote, Stabenow believes enough Republicans will join to get the 60 votes needed to pass it.

Watch the full report in the video above.

