Live stream: Pelosi holds briefing day after pro-Trump rioters stormed Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks to the media, Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a briefing a day after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden’s election win.

UPDATE: Pelosi has called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

“If the Vice President and the cabinet do not act, Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” Pelosi said during a briefing Thursday afternoon.

Learn more: What is the 25th Amendment and how does it work?

Related: Schumer calls for immediate removal of President Trump by way of 25th Amendment

Related: Trump’s Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigns after Capitol riot