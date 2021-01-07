Michigan lawmakers respond to deadly siege on US Capitol Building

DETROIT – Some Michigan lawmakers are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office as they recount the terrifying moments when they were told to hide and find shelter.

The deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol Building took place while the entire Congress was on their respective floors. Many elected officials said things were proceeding as planned when the safety of what was believed to be one of the most secure buildings in the world was compromised.

Four people died during the riot.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow described the chaos and confusion Thursday morning and said many staffers were visibly upset after reaching a secure location.

“They opened some back doors and -- without telling us exactly what was happening -- they started yelling ‘Go go go go go!’” Stabenow recalled. “It was like something out of a movie. We went down several flights stairs into the tunnels into another office building where we stayed for many hours.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell said members of the House -- including Michigan Rep. Bill Huizenga -- worked to barricade their own chamber before evacuating.

“Law enforcement came into the chamber and told us to sit in our chairs, to take the gas masks out from underneath, to be ready to get on the floor very quickly,” Dingell recalled. “Most of my colleagues are veterans. Bill Huizenga was one of them trying to take benches to try and secure the chamber and we heard pounding, gun shots, smelled tear gas and were ultimately evacuated.”

After the building was cleared and secured, Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday.

