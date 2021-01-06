Michigan representatives react to riots as pro-Trump groups storm US Capitol, force lockdown

Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – A large group of supporters for President Donald Trump stormed Capitol buildings in Washington D.C. as lawmakers were set to meet to certify an election win for Joe Biden.

At about 2:15 p.m., the U.S. Capitol was placed on lockdown as groups breached the Capitol steps. At 3:40 p.m., the White House said the National Guard has been ordered to the Capitol.

Elissa Slotkin

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) said she was remaining safely in her office.

“Violence has absolutely no place in our politics,” she said.

I am extremely happy that the Speaker of the House has called us back into session this evening, and have headed to the House floor.



I can't stand the idea that the violent thugs who stormed the Capitol would cause anything more than a pause in our democratic process. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) January 7, 2021

Jack Bergman

Rep. Jack Bergman (MI-01) released two tweets on Wednesday.

“What we are seeing is disgraceful. The Capitol Police saved my life on the baseball field just over 3 years ago and they protect our Nation everyday. Attacks on any of them, innocent civilians, or any elected official should be met with the full force of the law,” he said.

Andy Levin

Michigan Congressman Andy Levin (MI-09) went live on Facebook shortly before 3 p.m.

“We are going through an assault on our democracy right here in the capital complex,” he said. “I want you to know I’m safe.”

Tim Walberg

Rep. Tim Walberg (MI-07) also tweeted on Wednesday.

“The threatening behavior taking place at the U.S. Capitol is dangerous and unacceptable. It is a foundational right to protest peacefully, but violence is never the answer. Grateful for the men and women of the @CapitolPolice who are keeping us safe,” he said.

Today, the symbolic foundation of our country was attacked by violent and destructive actions. I strongly condemn this reprehensible behavior and call for all violence to cease immediately. Everyone who illegally breached U.S. Capitol grounds should be held fully accountable for their lawlessness. In a free society, we must debate our differences peacefully and through legal channels, just as was taking place on the floor of the House—never resorting to threats of violence. I am deeply grateful to the men and women of law enforcement who protect the U.S. Capitol and kept us safe from danger. Tim Walberg

Debbie Dingell

Michigan congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) shared a video from South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace.

“Donald Trump can end this with one tweet,” Dingell said.

Haley Stevens

Congresswoman Haley Stevens (MI-11) released two tweets.

In the first, released at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday she said that she was sheltering in place in her office. The building next door to her office had been evacuated at that point.

Fred Upton

Congressman Fred Upton said he was safe and sheltered in place.

“I am safe and sheltered in place. Horrified and shell-shocked by the violence of rioters trying to undo the constitutional transfer of power,” he said.

Peter Meijer

Rep. Peter Meijer (MI-03) tweeted that he is safe and asked people to pray.

Bill Huizegna

Rep. Bill Huizegna released the following tweet:

Dan Kildee

Rep. Dan Kildee (MI-05) said that President Trump should “demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately.” He had been evacuated from the House Chambers and escorted to an alternate location.

I have been evacuated from the House Chambers and have been escorted to an alternate, safe location.



Brenda Lawrence

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (MI-14) said that she is safe, her staff is safe and she will provide updates on Twitter.

I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.



Lisa McClain

Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain (Romeo) spoke with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit on Wednesday while on lockdown inside the U.S. Capitol building.

McClain, who now represents Michigan’s 10th congressional district after winning election in November, described a sudden evacuation from the U.S. House floor as pro-President Trump demonstrators stormed the Capitol building.

Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib shared on Twitter that she was safe, and so was her team.

My team and I are safe. We are extremely dismayed and disturbed by what is currently happening at the Capitol. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) January 6, 2021

Michigan Senators also speak out

Debbie Stabenow

Senator Debbie Stabenow said she is safe and sheltering in a secure place.

I'm safe, sheltering in a secure place, and listening to the guidance of law enforcement.



Thank you to the Capitol Police and law enforcement for keeping everyone safe. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) January 6, 2021

Despite everything that has happened today, we are returning to the Capitol to complete our work. Michigan’s votes will be counted, and we will affirm the election of Joe Biden as our next President tonight. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) January 7, 2021

Gary Peters

Senator Gary Peters said he is safe, sheltering in a secure location and will also follow the guidance of the Capitol Police.

I am safe, sheltering in a secure location and will continue to follow the guidance of the Capitol Police.



Today’s attacks on the Capitol are dangerous, unacceptable and an attack on our democracy—and must stop. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) January 6, 2021

Senate Democrats release statement on”mob violence” at the U.S. Capitol:

As we saw firsthand several months ago, there are people in our country who do not believe in our nation’s values and who remain intent on fostering intimidation and disturbing the foundations of our democracy. Michigan was a lesson in this area that went unheard. Those who have encouraged these criminals to act and those who remain silent are complicit in today’s dangerous events in Washington. History will remember this moment. This madness must end and we must respect the wishes of our founding fathers who designed our government to have peaceful transitions of power and to respect the will of the people. Senate Democrats

Michigan Democratic Party

The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement on behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes.