32ºF

Local News

Michigan representatives react to riots as pro-Trump groups storm US Capitol, force lockdown

Congress set to certify Biden win

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Washington, News, National, Michigan, Local, Local News, National News, President Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Democrats, Republicans, Riots, Riot, Congressman, Congresswomen, Michigan Politics, Politics, National Politics
Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – A large group of supporters for President Donald Trump stormed Capitol buildings in Washington D.C. as lawmakers were set to meet to certify an election win for Joe Biden.

READ: Pro-Trump groups storm US Capitol, force lockdown: Follow live coverage

At about 2:15 p.m., the U.S. Capitol was placed on lockdown as groups breached the Capitol steps. At 3:40 p.m., the White House said the National Guard has been ordered to the Capitol.

Full Screen1 / 36

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Elissa Slotkin

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) said she was remaining safely in her office.

“Violence has absolutely no place in our politics,” she said.

Jack Bergman

Rep. Jack Bergman (MI-01) released two tweets on Wednesday.

“What we are seeing is disgraceful. The Capitol Police saved my life on the baseball field just over 3 years ago and they protect our Nation everyday. Attacks on any of them, innocent civilians, or any elected official should be met with the full force of the law,” he said.

Andy Levin

Michigan Congressman Andy Levin (MI-09) went live on Facebook shortly before 3 p.m.

“We are going through an assault on our democracy right here in the capital complex,” he said. “I want you to know I’m safe.”

Watch the video below:

Tim Walberg

Rep. Tim Walberg (MI-07) also tweeted on Wednesday.

“The threatening behavior taking place at the U.S. Capitol is dangerous and unacceptable. It is a foundational right to protest peacefully, but violence is never the answer. Grateful for the men and women of the @CapitolPolice who are keeping us safe,” he said.

Debbie Dingell

Michigan congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) shared a video from South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace.

“Donald Trump can end this with one tweet,” Dingell said.

Haley Stevens

Congresswoman Haley Stevens (MI-11) released two tweets.

In the first, released at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday she said that she was sheltering in place in her office. The building next door to her office had been evacuated at that point.

Fred Upton

Congressman Fred Upton said he was safe and sheltered in place.

“I am safe and sheltered in place. Horrified and shell-shocked by the violence of rioters trying to undo the constitutional transfer of power,” he said.

Peter Meijer

Rep. Peter Meijer (MI-03) tweeted that he is safe and asked people to pray.

Bill Huizegna

Rep. Bill Huizegna released the following tweet:

Dan Kildee

Rep. Dan Kildee (MI-05) said that President Trump should “demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately.” He had been evacuated from the House Chambers and escorted to an alternate location.

Brenda Lawrence

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (MI-14) said that she is safe, her staff is safe and she will provide updates on Twitter.

Lisa McClain

Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain (Romeo) spoke with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit on Wednesday while on lockdown inside the U.S. Capitol building.

McClain, who now represents Michigan’s 10th congressional district after winning election in November, described a sudden evacuation from the U.S. House floor as pro-President Trump demonstrators stormed the Capitol building.

READ: Michigan GOP Rep. Lisa McClain describes situation inside U.S. Capitol

Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib shared on Twitter that she was safe, and so was her team.

Michigan Senators also speak out

Debbie Stabenow

Senator Debbie Stabenow said she is safe and sheltering in a secure place.

Gary Peters

Senator Gary Peters said he is safe, sheltering in a secure location and will also follow the guidance of the Capitol Police.

Senate Democrats release statement on”mob violence” at the U.S. Capitol:

Michigan Democratic Party

The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement on behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: