16ºF

Ad

Politics

Laura Cox voted out as Michigan GOP chair, Ron Weiser elected for third term

Weiser was chair from 2009-2011 and 2017-2019

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, Michigan Politics, Michigan Republican Party, Laura Cox, Ron Weiser, Stanley Grot, News, Michigan News, Michigan GOP Convention, Meshawn Maddock, Local, Local News, University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, University Of Michigan Board Of Regents
Ron Weiser, chairman of the University of Michigan Board of Regents.
Ron Weiser, chairman of the University of Michigan Board of Regents. (University of Michigan)

DETROIT – University of Michigan Board of Regents member Ronald Weiser was elected to Michigan’s GOP chair during Saturday’s virtual Michigan Republican Party 2021 Convention.

Meshawn Maddock was elected as co-chair.

According to the Michigan GOP, Weiser’s win over incumbent chair Laura Cox was “a landslide victory.”

Cox had recently accused Weiser of paying out $200,000 in party money to Shelby Township Clerk Stanley Grot, when Weiser was chairman, for Grot to drop out of the race in 2018 for secretary of state.

Ad

Weiser had been the Michigan GOP chair from 2009-2011 and 2017-2019. He was the U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia under President George W. Bush from 2001-2005 and has been on the University of Michigan Board of Regents since 2016. His term expires Jan. 1, 2025.

The rest of Saturday’s election results can be read on the Michigan GOP website here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: