Laura Cox voted out as Michigan GOP chair, Ron Weiser elected for third term

Ron Weiser, chairman of the University of Michigan Board of Regents.

DETROIT – University of Michigan Board of Regents member Ronald Weiser was elected to Michigan’s GOP chair during Saturday’s virtual Michigan Republican Party 2021 Convention.

Meshawn Maddock was elected as co-chair.

According to the Michigan GOP, Weiser’s win over incumbent chair Laura Cox was “a landslide victory.”

Cox had recently accused Weiser of paying out $200,000 in party money to Shelby Township Clerk Stanley Grot, when Weiser was chairman, for Grot to drop out of the race in 2018 for secretary of state.

Weiser had been the Michigan GOP chair from 2009-2011 and 2017-2019. He was the U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia under President George W. Bush from 2001-2005 and has been on the University of Michigan Board of Regents since 2016. His term expires Jan. 1, 2025.

