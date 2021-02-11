Impeachment managers use Trump’s false claims about Michigan’s election to make their case

DETROIT – As U.S. House impeachment managers laid out their case during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, they used Trump’s false statement about the election as evidence, including conspiracies made in Michigan.

Senators also watched new video of former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Mitt Romney taken away to safety, as well as video from Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee’s cellphone while rioters swarm the Capitol on Jan. 6.

House impeachment managers are expected to continue building their case Thursday, while Trump’s legal team is expected to present their defense on Friday.

New riot video shows Officer Goodman point Romney to safety

During the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Democrats revealed new footage of a U.S. Capitol Police officer hailed for his heroism during the Jan. 6 insurrection, this time directing Sen. Mitt Romney to turn around and head in the opposite direction of rioters storming the building.

The response under fire of Eugene Goodman and other officers during the Jan. 6 attack was central to the arguments made by impeachment managers seeking a conviction against the former president. In the footage, Romney is seen walking toward the rioters until an officer turns him around and he runs in the other direction.

“I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction,” Romney told reporters later.

