Ethics hearing: Idaho lawmaker accused of rape pleads Fifth

Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, left, R-Lewiston sits next to his attorney Edward Dindinger, center, and Idaho Deputy Attorney General Emma Nowacki, right, while waiting for a legislative ethics committee to begin, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Von Ehlinger is facing the ethics hearing after a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner. The Boise Police Department is also investigating the allegations. Von Ehlinger has denied any wrongdoing and maintains the two had consensual sexual contact. He refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)

BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker facing rape allegations from a 19-year-old intern refused to answer questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday about what happened inside his apartment, where she said she was sexually assaulted. He declined to do so after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

A committee will use testimony from Lewiston Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger's ethics hearing to determine if the 38-year-old lawmaker “engaged in conduct unbecoming a representative which is detrimental to the integrity of the House.”

The investigation into von Ehlinger's conduct began in March after the intern told a supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a restaurant. The Boise Police Department has a criminal investigation underway. Von Ehlinger has denied the allegations and maintains the sexual encounter was consensual.

When the lawmaker was asked about what happened at his apartment, his attorney Edward Dindinger told him not to answer.

“I am instructing him not to answer these questions based on his Fifth Amendment rights, and I don’t believe any competent counsel could advise him otherwise,” Dindinger said.

The young intern was ordered by the committee to testify at the public hearing and used the name “Jane Doe." She testified that she told von Ehlinger “no” in several different ways as he tried to initiate sexual contact at his apartment.

She also confirmed to the committee that her statement to police — that the lawmaker pinned her down, forced her to perform oral sex and, after she moved her head away, masturbated on her while her arm was trapped — was correct.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted.

