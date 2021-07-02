Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig to speak at Jackson County GOP event

DETROIT – Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has not definitively said whether he’s running for governor yet, but he sure is making moves like he is.

Craig is scheduled to make his first political speech next week at the “Under the Oaks” event with the Jackson County GOP. Campaign veterans say it’s a smart move.

“It’s playing to his advantage, and no offense to my family and friends in Jackson, but he can start off Broadway a little bit,” said political consultant John Sellek. “He can test out his lines and see what the reaction is from the crowd.

The Jackson County GOP says it’s excited to have Craig as their featured speaker. Grassroots activists have been thrilled at the prospect of a Craig campaign but most have not yet met him in person.

“They want to see people in the flesh, they want to see how they react, how they fill a room, how they shake hands, how they respond to people, and how they respond to hard questions,” Sellek said.

Ad

Craig released a statement Thursday night:

“The anniversary of the birthplace of the Republican Party is an important reminder that we are the party of Lincoln and offer a better path forward that emphasizes success through self-reliance. I look forward to discussing how my experiences growing up on the streets of Detroit, policing in major cities, and bringing people together to solve problems led me to become a Republican.” Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig

READ: A look at who could run against Michigan Gov. Whitmer in 2022