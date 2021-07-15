Former Detroit police chief James Craig teases ‘important announcement’

DETROIT – James Craig, the former chief of the Detroit Police Department, said Wednesday night that he’d have an important announcement about Michigan’s future.

The expectation is that he’s going to throw his hat into the ring to be Michigan’s next governor.

Read: A look at who could run against Michigan Gov. Whitmer in 2022

Craig was brought onto Fox News to talk about something besides his potential political future with Tucker Carlson, but about halfway through the three-minute segment, Craig pivoted and teased that there would be a major announcement.

“Before I end this, I hope we can do this again next week. Because guess what -- I have an important announcement for Michigan’s future right here and I promise you, we’re going to do it on your show,” Craig said.

Ad

He is expected to announce a run for Governor, although he has not publicly said what office he may be running for.

Related: Former police chief James Craig delivers first political speech in Jackson County

Craig has been a frequent guest of Fox news and has quickly become the frontrunning name in an already crowded field of candidates and potential candidates for the 2022 Election.

A recent internal poll from the Republican Party has Craig beating Gretchen Whitmer by seven points.

The Michigan Democratic Party criticized Craig for appearing on a national network in a statement that reads, in part: “A real leader would use an announcement this big as an opportunity to make the case directly to Michiganders that they have what it takes.”

Ad

The Michigan Information Research Service reported that former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has been approached about running for Governor as well.

More: Michigan politics news