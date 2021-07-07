Former police chief James Craig delivers first political speech in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. – Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig made his first political speech in front of the Jackson County GOP Tuesday night.

In attendance included the hierarchy of the Michigan GOP, various elected officials, donors, grassroots activists as well as ex-Gov. Rick Snyder’s campaign consultant. Craig has not definitively said whether he is going to run but Tuesday night’s speech leaves little doubt that he’s in.

“I will always protect the rights of others to live their lives, speak their minds, practice their faith, enjoy liberty and pursue happiness,” said Craig, who retired month.

He did address whether he supported President Trump.

“I found that my life experiences were leading me to vote Republican, including for President Trump in both elections,” he said.

Craig also railed against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s leadership style and criticized U.S. Reps. Maxine Waters and Rashida Tlaib.

