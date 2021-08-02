2021 Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 3: What to know before voting

The 2021 Michigan Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, with about half of the state’s counties holding elections for various races and issues.

(You’ll be able to find results when polls close right here on ClickOnDetroit)

Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 Michigan Primary Election:

What time do polls open and close in Michigan?

In-person voting will be available. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where do I vote in Michigan?

The Michigan Voter Information Center can help you determine whether you are registered to vote, where you cast your ballot on Election Day and where your local clerk’s office is located.

Registered Michigan voters who have moved within 60 days of the election may still vote at their previous address if they did not register to vote at their new address by the close of registration for this election.

Ad

More: Aug. 3, 2021 Michigan Primary: List of elections by county

Do I need my voter registration card in order to vote?

Michigan does have a voter identification requirement at the polls. Voters are asked to present an acceptable photo ID such as a Michigan driver’s license or identification card. Please note that voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID or failed to bring it with them to the polls still can vote. They simply sign a brief affidavit stating that they’re not in possession of a photo ID. Their ballots are included with all others and counted on Election Day.

The following types of photo ID are acceptable:

Michigan driver’s license or state-issued ID card

Driver’s license or personal identification card issued by another state

Federal or state government-issued photo identification

U.S. passport

Military ID with photo

Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

Tribal identification card with photo

The ID does not need your address.

How to view your Michigan sample ballot for Aug. 3, 2021

You can look up all of your voting information, including precinct or clerk location and sample ballot, at the Michigan Voter Information Center here.

Ad

Can I vote “split ticket”?

You cannot “split” your ticket (i.e., vote in more than one party column) when voting in the August primary. Voters participating in an August primary must confine their votes to a single party column.

Find more election FAQ here from the Michigan SOS.