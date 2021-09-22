One-on-one with Stacey Abrams: Former Georgia rep. talks policy, future

Former Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams is coming to Detroit Thursday to talk to citizens on a national tour. Local 4's Rhonda Walker, who will be moderating the event, sat down with Abrams for a one-on-one beforehand.

DETROIT – Stacey Abrams has been busy increasing civic engagement and social justice and voting rights activism all across the United States.

A lawyer, politician, entrepreneur and author, former Georgia lawmaker Abrams is touring the U.S. to talk to citizens -- and her next stop is right here in Detroit. Local 4′s Rhonda Walker, who will be moderating Thursday's "A Conversation with Stacey Abrams" event had a chance to sit down with her beforehand and ask some questions.

Abrams talked about Detroit: from its people, to its handling of the COVID pandemic and the city’s position for growth. The former Georgia representative also says she has several ties to Detroit, and fully supports Detroit-style pizza.

Outside of just Detroit, Abrams has been working hard to push for voting rights and civic engagement around the nation. in 2019, Abrams’ organization Fair Fight Action worked to fight voter suppression in Georgia, and even did work in Michigan to help “insure access to the ballot for every voter.”

And now Abrams believes that new restrictive voting laws are putting that access at risk.

“This is not about who won or lost in 2020,” Abrams said. “This is about who voted.”

Watch the full interview in the video report above.

“A Conversation with Stacey Abrams” is stopping at the Detroit Opera House for one night on Thursday, Sept. 23. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., Abrams will discuss politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice and what it means to be a true voice for change.

Tickets range from $29-$89 and can be purchased online right here. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative virus test are required in order to enter the venue.

