President Biden visiting Michigan Tuesday to push infrastructure plan

HOWELL, Mich. – President Joe Biden will be in Howell on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to pitch his infrastructure plan.

Hanging in the balance is the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill waiting for movement in the House. Movement has stalled until the second bill, which looks to expand social programs at the price tag of $3.5 trillion, gets action.

President Joe Biden scheduled to visit Howell on Tuesday, October 5

The price is the problem for Republicans and centrist Democrats, who want to spend significantly less.

According to the White House, Biden is going to visit the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 training facility in Howell. He is expected to speak there at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The president’s visit could impact afternoon bus routes and student pick-ups in Howell. Parents who pick up their children from school are asked to plan for possible delays in reaching their child’s school.

A look at what Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan means for Michigan

With President Joe Biden coming to Michigan to push his Build Back Better plan there is an important question that needs to be answered.

From roads to jobs there is plenty that needs to be addressed here in Michigan. One thing at stake is whether the president and Democrats are able to pass hundreds of millions of dollars for projects here in Michigan with the clock ticking and not that far off from what will no doubt be a contentious midterm election next year.

As negotiations continue and tempers flare on Capitol Hill billions of dollars are at stake for Michigan.

In the president’s full Build Back Better plan Michigan is slated to get get billions of dollars for sweeping changes on everything from child care to taxes on wealthy Americans to jobs.

