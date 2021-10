The run to be the next Michigan governor is starting to heat up, especially on the Republican side.

While James Craig has grabbed the public’s attention, there’s another candidate from the west side of the state who is making waves.

Republican newcomer Tudor Dixon sat down 1 on 1 with Local 4′s Rod Meloni to tell us why she believes she should be the next governor of the state of Michigan.

Right now there are eleven candidates in the Republican Gubernatorial field.

Watch the full report in the video above.