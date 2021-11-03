Livonia City Council election: Jolly, Toy, Donovic, Morgan win seats

LIVONIA, Mich. – Jim Jolly, Laura Toy, Robert Donovic and Scott Morgan all won seats for Livonia City Council in the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election.

There were seven candidates running for four seats. Jolly and Toy both took 18% of the votes while Donovic took 16% and Morgan grabbed 14%.

Jolly was first elected in 2018. Toy has served several terms on the Livonia City Council dating back to 1988. Donovic was first elected in 2020. Morgan is the lone newcomer to the council.

View more Livonia election results below.