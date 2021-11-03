36º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Politics

Livonia City Council election: Jolly, Toy, Donovic, Morgan win seats

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Livonia City Council, Jim Jolly, Scott Morgan, Robert Donovic, Laura Toy, Livonia Election Results, Election Results, Michigan General Election Results, Michigan General Election, Elections, Michigan Elections, Wayne County Election Results, Livonia
Livonia City Hall (Dave Parker, Wikimedia)

LIVONIA, Mich. – Jim Jolly, Laura Toy, Robert Donovic and Scott Morgan all won seats for Livonia City Council in the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election.

There were seven candidates running for four seats. Jolly and Toy both took 18% of the votes while Donovic took 16% and Morgan grabbed 14%.

Jolly was first elected in 2018. Toy has served several terms on the Livonia City Council dating back to 1988. Donovic was first elected in 2020. Morgan is the lone newcomer to the council.

View more Livonia election results below.

Livonia Election Results for Nov. 2, 2021

Michigan General Election Results 2021

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter