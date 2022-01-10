20º

Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II tests positive for COVID-19

Gilchrist says he’s not experiencing any symptoms

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

DETROIT – Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II says he tested positive for COVID-19, but isn’t experiencing any symptoms.

Gilchrist posted a message to Twitter on Sunday to announce the positive test:

Gilchrist has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts. He has previously stated that he has lost several members of his family to the illness.

The news comes just day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband tested positive for COVID-19. Whitmer tested negative for the virus later in the week.

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

