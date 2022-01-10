Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II tests positive for COVID-19

DETROIT – Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II says he tested positive for COVID-19, but isn’t experiencing any symptoms.

Gilchrist posted a message to Twitter on Sunday to announce the positive test:

Today, I tested positive for COVID-19.



I currently have no symptoms, and I’m grateful that being vaccinated protects against serious illness. I encourage everyone to keep doing all they can to keep each other safe. pic.twitter.com/cfrs7Fvlxt — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) January 9, 2022

Gilchrist has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts. He has previously stated that he has lost several members of his family to the illness.

The news comes just day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband tested positive for COVID-19. Whitmer tested negative for the virus later in the week.