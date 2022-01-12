Poll: Jocelyn Benson has healthy lead against Republican challenger in race for Michigan secretary of state

A new poll offers some insight on where Michigan voters stand in the state’s upcoming election for secretary of state.

Incumbent Jocelyn Benson is going up against Republican Kristina Karamo. According to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, Benson has a healthy 14-point lead over Karamo. Which puts her below the 50% mark incumbents like to see in these types of elections.

“I think that is being fueled right now by the fact that the Republican challenger just doesn’t have any name ID out there. She’s not well known. That will build, although it’s much harder to build that at the secretary of state race level,” Richard Czuba said.

It has been pointed out before that having Benson’s name so prominently displayed at secretary of state outlets all over Michigan is a little like running a huge chain of campaign offices. Karamo has developed a national reputation for false claims regarding the 2020 election.

Benson has maintained that the 2020 election was the most secure in the state’s history. Karmo has falsely insisted that Donald Trump was the winner in Michigan, which brought her the endorsement of former President Trump.

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2022 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on January 3-7, 2022 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 25.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 75.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.