Michigan governor stops in Macomb County to promote Building Michigan Together plan

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Macomb County on Monday to show how money for the state’s infrastructure will help that community.

There is $4.7 billion expected to be made available to fix Michigan’s infrastructure. The money is going to help fix roads, address issues with Michigan’s water infrastructure and parks.

“Water quality equals quality of life. We are the great lakes state,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said.

Whitmer went to St. Clair Shores to talk about the bill. The goal is to help keep lakes clean and basements dry. The Building Michigan Together plan is a bipartisan plan which will invest $4.7 billion into Michigan’s infrastructure and economy, which Whitmer will sign off on.

“It’s our new golden rule, right. Water should be in your glass, not in your basement,” Whitmer said.

Macomb County is expected to receive $72 million.

“There’s gonna be a tremendous opportunity for us to get to a point someday where we’re not discharging anything into our tributaries and obviously to our lakes, but also to make sure that we’re showing up all these areas that need to be fixed because they’ve been trapped the last 50, 60 years making sure we don’t have any more sink holes,” Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said.

The bill also aims to make high-speed internet accessible to everyone. Whitmer says the Building Michigan Together plan is for everyone.

