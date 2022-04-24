Flashpoint Interview: Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow discusses viral speech

Local 4 chats with Michigan Senator Mallory McMorrow about a speech that is getting national attention. The Michigan senator joins us to discuss her comments and how it’s making people reflect on what is going on in politics today.

Michigan Senator Mallory McMorrow is sitting down with us to chat about her speech that is getting national attention.

Last week, state Democratic Sen. McMorrow took to the Senate Floor to respond to unfounded allegations made by Republican colleague Sen. Lana Theis.

McMorrow joins us on Flashpoint to discuss the comments she made that have since gone viral, and how her speech is making people reflect on what is going on in politics today.

Watch the interview in segment one of the April 24, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

