Flashpoint: Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow discusses her viral speech

Local 4 chats with Michigan Senator Mallory McMorrow about a speech that is getting national attention. The Michigan senator joins us to discuss her comments and how it’s making people reflect on what is going on in politics today. Plus, the Detroit Free Press Film Festival is using its platform to educate others through film. We talked with Producer and Co-Director Sam Katz about the thought process of creating a documentary about the Detroit bankruptcy and what we can learn from it. Also, the Detroit City Football Club is making power moves on and off the field. We chatted with the Co-Owner of DCFC Alex Wright and DCFC Midfielder Maxi Rodriquez about how this Detroit professional soccer team pulled off a major win against a major league soccer team.

Watch the individual segments of the April 24, 2022 Flashpoint episode using the links below, or watch the entire episode in the video player above.