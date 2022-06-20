Michigan election 2022: Your guide to newly drawn congressional districts

Redistricting is the process of enacting new congressional and state legislative district boundaries based on updated population data.

Michigan’s 13 U.S. representatives and 148 state legislators are all elected from political divisions called districts. District lines are redrawn every ten years following the completion of the United States Census.

Michigan’s new congressional and legislative district boundaries officially became law on March 26, 2022. A 2018 constitutional amendment transferred the power to draw district lines from the state legislature to an independent redistricting commission, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. This is the first time in state history that the redistricting process was handled by an independent citizen-led group.

With the Midterm Elections on Aug. 2, it is a good idea to familiarize yourself with the new districts, as your ballot and candidates might look a little different. Below you’ll find candidates listed by district as well as maps of new district lines. (You can also click here for an interactive map where you can use your exact address.)

MI-1

Bob Lorinser (D.)

Jack Bergman (R.)

District One Congressional Map (Michigan.gov)

MI-2

Jerry Hilliard (D.)

John Moolenaar (R.)

Thomas J. Norton (R.)

District Two Congressional Map (Michigan.gov)

MI-3

Hillary Scholten (D.)

John Gibbs (R.)

Peter Meijer (R.)

District Three Congressional Map (Michigan.gov)

MI-4

Bill Huizenga (R.)

District Four Congressional Map (Michigan.gov)

MI-5

Bart Goldberg (D.)

Sherry O’Donnell (R.)

Tim Walberg (R.)

District Five Congressional Map (Michigan.gov)

MI-6

Debbie Dingell (D.)

Hima Kolanagireddy (R.)

Whittney Williams (R.)

District Six Congressional Map (Michigan.gov)

MI-7

Elissa Slotkin (D.)

Tom Barrett (R.)

District Seven Congressional Map (Michigan.gov)

MI-8

Daniel T. Kildee (D.)

Paul Junge (R.)

Candice Miller (R.)

Matthew Seely (R.)

District Eight Congressional Map (Michigan.gov)

MI-9

Brian Jaye (D.)

Michelle R.E. Donovan (R.)

Lisa McClain (R.)

District Nine Congressional Map (Michigan.gov)

MI-10

Huwaida Arraf (D.)

Carl J. Marlinga (D.)

Rhonda Powell (D.)

Angela Rogensues (D.)

Henry Yanez (D.)

John James (R.)

Tony Marcinkewciz (R.)

District Ten Congressional Map (Michigan.gov)

MI-11

Andy Levin (D.)

Haley Stevens (D.)

Mark Ambrose (R.)

Matthew DenOtter (R.)

District Eleven Congressional Map (Michigan.gov)

MI-12

Kelly Garrett (D.)

Shanelle Jackson (D.)

Rashida Tlaib (D.)

Janice Winfrey (D.)

Steven Elliott (R.)

James Hooper (R.)

Hassan H. Nehme (R.)

District Twelve Congressional Map (Michigan.gov)

MI-13

John Conyers III (D.)

Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (D.)

Micheal Griffie (D.)

Adam Hollier (D.)

Sharon McPhail (D.)

Sam Riddle (D.)

Portia Roberson (D.)

Lorrie Rutledge (D.)

Shri Thanedar (D.)

Martell D. Bivings (R.)