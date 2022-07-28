A closer look at the race for Congress in Michigan’s 13th congressional district

Redistricting has turned the political world upside down for many of the offices to represent Metro Detroit residents. One of them that’s about to change the most is Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. It’s going to be a packed ballot. The new 13th District is a crowded field after redistricting incumbent Rep. Rashida Tlaib chose to run in the new 12th when Rep. Brenda Lawrence decided to retire.

DETROIT – Redistricting has turned the political world upside down for many of the offices to represent Metro Detroit residents.

One of them that’s about to change the most is Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. It’s going to be a packed ballot.

The new 13th District is a crowded field after redistricting incumbent Rep. Rashida Tlaib chose to run in the new 12th when Rep. Brenda Lawrence decided to retire.

With Tlaib and Lawrence out, the race is wide open for nine candidates in the district that has historically been a Democratic stronghold. It covers parts of Detroit, Hamtramck and Grosse Pointe. It’s likely the only district to send a Black Detroiter to Congress this cycle.

Rep. Shri Thanedar has been one of the most visible, saturating the airwaves with ads using his significant personal wealth. Much like he did in 2018 when he came in third in the race for governor. But he did capture most of the Detroit vote.

State Senator Adam Hollier, former Army lieutenant has run a campaign as a born-and-raised Detroiter and has the backing of both Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Regional Chamber of Congress.

Portia Roberson CEO of Focus Hope, a civil rights nonprofit in Detroit, is also considered a true contender. With abortion on the ballot in the fall, Detroit and Congress losing a Black woman’s voice after Lawrence’s retirement -- Roberson has the outgoing congresswoman’s endorsement and the backing of Emily’s List, a prominent pro-choice organization.

The other candidates are well-known names; John Conyers III, of the famous Detroit political family; Former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo; Former Detroit councilmember Sharon McPhail; Activist Sam Riddle; Lawyer Michale Griffie; and businesswoman Lorrie Rutledge.

