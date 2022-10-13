Vice President Kamala Harris on midterm election races, abortion rights

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make a visit to Metro Detroit this weekend and before her trip she spoke one-on-one with Local 4′s Rhonda Walker.

DETROIT – Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make a visit to Metro Detroit this weekend and before her trip she spoke one-on-one with Local 4′s Rhonda Walker.

They spoke about several hot-button issues right now from pivotal midterm election races to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and abortion rights.

“If we gain more seats in terms of holding onto our seats in the House of Representatives and two more seats in the Senate then the president can sign into law the Women’s Health Protection Act. Which says that across the country they can no longer criminalize healthcare providers for healthcare when women want and need it,” Harris said.

“Would you say that’s one of the biggest issues at stake in your opinion?” Rhonda Walker asked.

“I’m looking at Michigan as a model for some of the best work that can take place. I have huge admiration for your governor,” Harris said.

“So you’re talking about Proposal 3, which is the reproductive freedom initiative that will be on the ballot allowing voters here in Michigan to decide on abortion rights for our state so you see that as a model for other states to follow,” Rhonda Walker said.

“Unfortunately what has happened with the Supreme Court’s decision is it has now instead of having the law of the land, which was Roe v. Wade. Now, undoing Roe v. Wade, each state can make decisions about what they do with the residents of their state,” Harris said.

