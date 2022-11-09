Whitmer, Gilchrist discusses what the next 4 years could look like in Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has secured a second term in the state of Michigan and is already looking ahead to the next four years.

DETROIT – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has secured a second term in the state of Michigan and is already looking ahead to the next four years.

Whitmer was up against candidate Tudor Dixon, who was running for the republican party. Dixon has 44% of the votes, leaving her behind Whitmer by 10%. When votes were finalized, Whitmer had 2,337,120 votes and Dixon had 1,915,150.

Whitmer and Garlin Gilchrist sat with Local 4 at Sound Board to discuss what the next four years could look like.

To see the full interview watch the video in the player above.

Click here for a list of statewide and local Michigan election results.

Read more: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeats Tudor Dixon, wins 2nd term