57º

Politics

Whitmer, Gilchrist discusses what the next 4 years could look like in Michigan

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Decision 2022, Election, Michigan Election, Michigan Primary, Voting, Garlin Gilchrist, Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has secured a second term in the state of Michigan and is already looking ahead to the next four years.

DETROIT – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has secured a second term in the state of Michigan and is already looking ahead to the next four years.

Whitmer was up against candidate Tudor Dixon, who was running for the republican party. Dixon has 44% of the votes, leaving her behind Whitmer by 10%. When votes were finalized, Whitmer had 2,337,120 votes and Dixon had 1,915,150.

Whitmer and Garlin Gilchrist sat with Local 4 at Sound Board to discuss what the next four years could look like.

To see the full interview watch the video in the player above.

Click here for a list of statewide and local Michigan election results.

Read more: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeats Tudor Dixon, wins 2nd term

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter