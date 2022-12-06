LIVE ELECTION MAP: Warnock vs. Walker in Georgia US Senate runoff race

This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. Walker is in a runoff election with incumbent Warnock. (AP Photo)

ATLANTA, Ga. – The 2022 election cycle will finally come to an end on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with the final runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the country’s final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight.

This year’s runoff has lower stakes than the two in 2021, when victories by Warnock and fellow Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff gave Democrats control of the Senate. But it’s still important: The outcome will determine whether Democrats have an outright 51-49 Senate majority or control a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote.

Track live Georgia election results below: